British Council Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 10.41 Lakh To Indian Students

The British Council, the international organisation facilitating educational opportunities and cultural exchanges in the United Kingdom, is offering scholarships aiming to enable Indian students to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK starting from the autumn of 2024, spanning various fields.

According to an official release, 25 UK universities are extending 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students across disciplines such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, Design, Humanities, and Dance, among others.

Key highlights of the GREAT Scholarship 2024 initiative include:

Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of 10,000 pounds (Rs 10.43 lakh), to cover tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate programme in the UK for the 2024-25 academic cycle.

Two scholarships for Justice and Law studies will be granted to Indian students in collaboration with the Ministry for Justice. These scholarships are available at two participating higher education institutions.

They are open to applicants interested in pursuing various courses such as human rights, property law, criminal justice, commercial law, and related areas.

Furthermore, there are four additional Science and Technology scholarships offered across four UK Universities for the academic year 2024-25.

Indian students seeking courses in artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, psychology, and other science and technology-related subjects can apply for these scholarships at any participating higher education institution.

The GREAT Scholarships programme aims to strengthen ties between the UK and India while encouraging Indian students to pursue education in the UK.

To be eligible, applicants must secure an offer of admission from one of the participating universities and fulfill all requirements specified by the university for the chosen course.