Study In Germany: This University Ranked In Top 100 Offers Courses Only For Rs 15,712 Tuition-Fees

Study In Germany 2025: Did you know that one of Germany's best university, which is listed among the top 100 of QS World University Rankings 2026 charges a tuition-fee of no more than Rs. 16,000 for most of its programs. Germany is known for offering affordable education to all students irrespective of their nationality in its public universities and Heidelberg University provides 196 undergraduate and postgraduate programs with a tuition-fee of Rs. 15,712 (151 Euros).

This university has more than 30,000 students currenly enrolled, including over 4,000 international students. It offers 64 bachelor's and 132 master's programs across five disciplines- Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences and Management.

Heidelberg university is the key player in the middle of a unique research and development network in the city of Heidelberg and in the region. It has an Employer Reputation of 72.2, a score that states how highly employers worldwide consider the university's graduates and is scored highly for its International Resarch Network.

Cost of Living

When considering studying abroad, it is necesary to know the living expenses required to live in Germany in order to concentrate fully on your studies. QS University Rankings 2026 provides a detailed view of how your expenses in Germnay would be like.

Accomodation in Germany can cost you approximately Rs. 6,22,246 (7,010 dollars) per annum. Food expenses could be Rs. 3,27,544 (3,690 dollars), utilities may cost you approximatley Rs. 3,91,455 (4,410 dollars). There is a availablity of free public transport passes, which may vary depending on several factors including the university. Approximately, transport can cost you Rs. 67,461 (760 dollars) per year.

Students can apply for both summer undergraduate and master's programs between December 1 and April 4, while the registration period for programs requiring an entrance examination ends on March 30. Enrollment for the winter semester begins on April 1 for master's programs with restricted access and on August 1 for undergraduate subjects that involve an entrance exam.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the university for complete enrollment details.