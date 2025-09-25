"Our Migration Policy Works Like German Car": Germany Invites Highly Skilled Indians

Germany has extended an open invitation to highly skilled Indian professionals, highlighting stable migration policies and ample career opportunities in IT, management, science, and technology.

In a video message posted on X, the German Ambassador to India said, "This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are amongst the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany. And that's pretty good news. Because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society in our welfare. We believe in hard work, and we believe in giving the best jobs to the best people."

The ambassador further added that Germany's migration policy is "reliable, modern, and predictable," likening it to a German car, and assured that highly skilled Indians are welcome, with numerous opportunities awaiting them.

"Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags, and you don't have to fear a full break at a top speed. We do not change our rules fundamentally overnight. Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the link tree below. I am sure you'll find surprising opportunities," he said.

Find your way to Germany to boost your career: https://t.co/u5CmmrHtoF pic.twitter.com/HYiwX2iwME — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) September 23, 2025

Germany is one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students seeking higher education abroad, offering a mix of affordability, quality, and stability. According to the University Living Europe Report 2024, most public universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees. Monthly living costs range from 1,235 euro (about Rs 1.28 lakh) to 1,500 euro (Rs 1.55 lakh), with Berlin averaging 1,285 euro (Rs 1.33 lakh) and Munich closer to 1,500 euro (Rs 1.55 lakh). Accommodation usually accounts for about half of these expenses.

The Indian student population in Germany stood at 46,000 in 2024 and is projected to rise to 54,000 in 2025, with estimates suggesting it could surpass 1.14 lakh by 2030. Germany has 48 globally ranked universities, according to QS World University Rankings 2026.

"At a time when the US proposes steep barriers such as the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, Germany is increasingly positioning itself as a practical and attractive alternative for Indian students," said Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO, University Living.