"Study Hard, Follow Teachers' Advice": JEE 2024 Toppers Share Preparation Strategies

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 on Sunday. This year, 48,248 candidates, including 7,964 female candidates, successfully cleared the exam, which was held on May 26.

Out of the 180,200 candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with an impressive score of 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate, securing an All India Rank of 7 with 332 marks.

Speaking to NDTV about his achievement, Ved Lahoti expressed his surprise at securing the top rank in his first attempt. "I was hoping for a good result, good marks, but didn't expect All India Rank 1," he said.

Reflecting on his preparation journey, Mr Lahoti shared, "For my JEE preparation, I came to Kota 2 years ago, and here I started preparation under the guidance of my teachers and with huge support from my parents. Whatever the teachers suggested and advised me to do, I did that, and I completely followed them, and I reached here."

The rank 1 holder, who is from Indore, and prepared in Kota, credited his passion for mathematics and family background in engineering as his motivation.

"My parents didn't put any kind of pressure on me to pursue this; it was my own decision. Mathematics has been my interest since childhood. Apart from that, there are many engineers in my family, so I got fascinated by this field," he explained.

Rhythm Kedia, the fourth rank holder, also shared insights into his preparation.

"I had an interest in science and Maths. My father is an engineer, and my mother is a Maths graduate," he said. "I came to Kota in 11th and studied for this exam for 2 years."

On managing stress, Mr Kedia added, "This exam decides which colleges I will get. I had stress about that, but my parents and teachers told me not to take any stress and that I would do well."

He advised aspiring students to "study hard, follow teachers' instructions, do homework, give their best in the exam, and don't take much stress. Be calm and composed."

Rajdeep Mishra, who secured AIR 6, emphasized the importance of consistency and early preparation.

"I started preparing for JEE in Class 11 at Kota. I strictly followed what my teachers suggested to me, and that's why I achieved such a good rank," he said.

"When I was in Class 8, I started taking a lot of Olympiad exams and achieved gold medals in the International Olympiads, which instilled the belief in me that I could do well in the JEE Advanced as well."

On handling stress, the student shared, "I went ahead and talked to my parents, and whatever they advised me, I just took that on and built upon that. I never let failure distract me from my ultimate goal."

Regarding their plans, both Ved Lahoti and Rhythm Kedia expressed a desire to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.

"The institute has a very good environment. The best students from India go to IIT Bombay for this, and they also good technology. You can rely on it and do very well in the future," Rhythm remarked.

Ved Lahoti encouraged future JEE aspirants to "study hard, take advice from teachers, and strictly follow them." He added that whenever he faced difficulties, he sought help from his teachers.