Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities To Pursue Business And Management
New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Business and Management from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here are top 25 universities for pursuing Business and Management:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. California Institute of Technology
  7. University of California, Berkeley
  8. Yale University
  9. ETH Zurich
  10. Tsinghua University
  11. The University of Chicago
  12. Peking University
  13. Johns Hopkins University
  14. University of Pennsylvania
  15. Columbia University
  16. University of California, Los Angeles
  17. National University of Singapore
  18. Cornell University
  19. University of Toronto
  20. UCL
  21. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  22. Carnegie Mellon University
  23. University of Washington
  24. Duke University
  25. New York University

