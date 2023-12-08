Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities To Pursue Business And Management

New Delhi:
Students who are aspiring to pursue Business and Management from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024.
The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Here are top 25 universities for pursuing Business and Management:
- University of Oxford
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- California Institute of Technology
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- ETH Zurich
- Tsinghua University
- The University of Chicago
- Peking University
- Johns Hopkins University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- National University of Singapore
- Cornell University
- University of Toronto
- UCL
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Carnegie Mellon University
- University of Washington
- Duke University
- New York University