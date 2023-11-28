Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Computer Science

Students aspiring to pursue Computer Science in their higher education can check from the list of top rankings colleges offering the subject in the latest released THE World University Rankings. The University of Oxford leads the Computer Science ranking for the sixth consecutive year. Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) switch places to take the second and third places respectively.

This year's table includes a total of 1,027 universities, up from 974 last year.

Here is the list of top ranking universities for Computer Science-