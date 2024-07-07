Study Abroad: Top European Universities Based On QS Rankings 2025

The application process for admission to the September 2024 intake at international universities is currently underway. Proper planning for enrollment in top colleges is crucial, as it helps students secure placements. The admission process for these universities usually includes entrance exams and requires a strong academic background. Prospective students should also consider scholarships, grants, course fees, and the visa process as part of their planning.

According to QS Rankings 2025, some of the best European universities include Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, and the University of Cambridge, which are ranked among the top five globally. Following these institutions are ETH Zurich and University College London.

Also Read | THE World University Rankings 2024: Asia's Top 10 Universities

After the UK, Switzerland has the most entries in the European top 10, with ETH Zurich ranked seventh worldwide and EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. France and Germany also feature top universities, represented by Université PSL and the Technical University of Munich, respectively.

QS University Rankings 2025: Top European Universities