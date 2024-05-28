THE World University Rankings 2024: Asia's Top 10 Universities

Are you considering studying abroad and exploring academic opportunities in Asia? The Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024 highlight the exceptional educational institutions in Asia. Seven universities in the world's top 100 are from China. The rankings also underscore the significant rise of universities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Here are the top 10 universities in Asia for 2024:

1. Tsinghua University, China

Established in 1911, Tsinghua University offers 51 undergraduate programs and more than 200 postgraduate degrees. The university, located in northwest Beijing, ranks in the top 20 globally and secures top 40 positions in all 11 of THE's subject rankings.

2. Peking University, China

Peking University, founded at the end of the 19th century, is China's first modern national university. Renowned for its physical sciences and engineering programs, it also boasts the largest university library in Asia with 11 million books and resources.

3. National University of Singapore

As Singapore's oldest and largest institution, the National University of Singapore excels in research and innovation. It ranks in the global top 20, with notable strengths in engineering, technology, law, and computer science. Its alumni include four Singaporean prime ministers and presidents, and two Malaysian prime ministers.

3. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Nanyang Technological University is a research-intensive institution with three campuses in Singapore. It features prominently in the Asia University Rankings and excels in engineering, technology, and computer science.

5. The University of Tokyo, Japan

The University of Tokyo, Japan's highest-ranking university, has climbed three positions to enter the top five in Asia. Established in 1877 as Japan's first national university, it offers courses across a wide academic spectrum and has a unique course structure with an initial liberal arts program followed by specialized studies.

6. University of Hong Kong

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has 10 academic faculties where English is the primary language of instruction. These faculties include Architecture, Arts, Business and Economics (HKU Business School), Dentistry, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine (Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine), Science, and Social Sciences.

As an international university, HKU hosts over 5,000 international students from 90 countries and regions, offering numerous opportunities for students to study abroad.

7. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Shanghai Jiao Tong University offers over 60 undergraduate programs across nine major disciplines: economics, law, literature, science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, management, and arts. It has more than 16,000 undergraduates and over 280,000 postgraduates, including over 6,000 doctoral candidates in around 200 programs. The university also houses 11 state laboratories and national engineering research centres.

8. Fudan University, China

9. Zhejiang University, China

10. Chinese University of Hong Kong