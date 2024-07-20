Study Abroad: Top 10 Management Universities In United States Of America

With a strong global reputation and legacy in education, the United States of America ia the top choice for international students. Students who want to study management in the USA can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024.

According to the ranking, Harvard University comes in first place, and Stanford University is in second place.

Here is the list of top management universities in the United States of America:

Harvard University

Established in 1636, it is a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was founded as Harvard College and named for its first benefactor, Puritan clergyman John Harvard. It is a leading educational institution in the USA.

Stanford University

It is a private research university in Stanford, California, which was set up in 1885 by railroad magnate Leland Stanford. The university admitted its first students in 1891.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Established in 1861, it is a private land-grant research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It holds the third position in the ranking.

University of Pennsylvania

This university, commonly known as Penn or UPenn, is a private Ivy League research university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Founded in 1868, it is a public land-grant research university in Berkeley, California. It is in fifth place.

There are other universities that are pioneering in management studies, such as New York University (NYU), University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Columbia University, Yale University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Cornell University, Duke University, and University of Texas at Austin.