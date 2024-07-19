Study Abroad: Top 10 Management Universities In United Kingdom

With a strong global reputation and legacy in education, the United Kingdom has become the top choice for international students. Students who want to study management in the United Kingdom can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024.

According to the ranking, London Business School holds the first position, and the University of Oxford is placed second.

Here is the list of top management universities in the UK:

London Business School

Established in 1964, it is a business school and college of the federal University of London. It offers postgraduate degrees such as Master's degrees in management and finance, MBA, and PhD. It holds the leading position in the rankings.

University of Oxford

It is a research university in Oxford, United Kingdom. The university consists of 36 colleges and three societies.

University of Cambridge

Established in 1209, the university is a public collegiate research university in Cambridge, England. Founded in 1209, the University of Cambridge is said to be the world's third-oldest university in continuous operation. It holds the third ranking.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

LSE is a public research university situated in London, England. It was established in 1895.

The University of Warwick

It is a public research university situated in England. The Warwick Business School was established in 1967. It is placed in fifth position in the QS rankings.

There are some other universities that are pioneering in management studies, such as Imperial College London, The University of Manchester, Aston University, Lancaster University, University of Leeds, University of Bath, King's College London, City, University of London, and Oxford Brookes University.