Study Abroad: This European Country Offers Tuition-Free Education With Monthly Stipend

Hungary offers a unique opportunity through the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship, which allows international students to pursue higher education in Europe without paying tuition fees. In addition, scholars receive a monthly stipend and health insurance coverage.

Who Can Apply



The scholarship is open to students from countries that have a bilateral agreement with Hungary. In India, nominations are facilitated through the Ministry of Education or other authorised bodies.



Eligibility requirements include:

Citizenship of an eligible partner country.

Relevant academic qualifications for the chosen programme (e.g., a bachelor's degree for a master's application).

Minimum age of 18 at the time of admission.

Benefits Of Scholarship

Full Tuition Fee Waiver: Covers the entire duration of the programme.

Monthly Stipend: Around HUF 43,700 (approximately Rs 22,000) to support living expenses.

Health Insurance: Access to Hungary's public healthcare services.

Application Process



Candidates will have to apply through the official portal, stipendiumhungaricum.hu. Applications require a motivation letter, academic transcripts, proof of language proficiency, and a valid passport. Additionally, applicants must register with the designated sending partner in their home country.



The scholarship covers studies over 30 Hungarian universities across diverse disciplines. For detailed guidelines, timelines, and eligibility criteria, students should refer to the official website.