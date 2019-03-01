MHRD Invites Application For Chinese Government Scholarship 2019-20

MHRD has invited application from eligible students for Chinese Government Scholarship 2019-20

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application from eligible students for Chinese Government Scholarship 2019-20. Last date to apply for the scholarship is March 11, 2019. The medium of instructions/study in China is Chinese Language hence the study of Chinese Language Course of about one year is mandatory before starting study in relevant subject in Chinese Language.

The Chinese Government Scholarship is being offered to pursue the following programs:

Undergraduate programs Master's programs Doctoral programs General Scholar program Senior Scholar program

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate programs: applicant must have passed high school or class 12th and should be under the age of 25

Master's programs: applicant must have a bachelor's degree and should be under the age of 35

Doctoral programs: applicant must have a master's degree and should be under the age of 40

General Scholar program: applicant should be under the age of 45 and should have completed at least two years of undergraduate study when applying for general scholar programs

Senior Scholar programs: applicant must have a master's degree or should be an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 at the time of applying for senior scholar programs.

Application Process

Applicants have to apply online through Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) portal http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship. They also should simultaneously apply on the China Scholarship Council website http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org.

Chinese Government Scholarship 2019-20 Detail Advertisement Here

