La Trobe University, Australia Signs Agreements With IIT-Kanpur, Amity University, Announces Scholarships

Share EMAIL PRINT La Trobe University has a multi-campus university in Victoria New Delhi: Ranked within the top 1.4% of world universities, La Trobe University, Australia signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with premier technological institutes in India, IIT-Kanpur to open up new opportunities for joint PhDs and collaborative research projects.



La Trobe University, which has a multi-campus university in Victoria, also signed a student exchange agreement with Amity University, India.



"Our visit to India this time is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, one among the premier institutions not only in India but also in the world," said Professor John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University.



"This collaboration will open up new opportunity for joint PhDs and collaborative research projects in areas including, Synthetic and Medicinal Chemistry with applications in drug discovery and delivery, Materials science, including polymers and new battery technology and Biological sciences and Bioengineering," said Prof. Dewar.



La Trobe, one of Australia's pioneering universities offering distinctive and high-quality degrees that equip students to understand and engage with the global issues of today, also announced scholarships to the value of 15% to 25% of the Total Tuition Fee for Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate International Students commencing mid-2018.



According to a statement from La Trobe, these Scholarships are merit based and will be offered to the Students based on their prior academic performance and would be offered to students on a first come first serve basis.



Last year, Prof. Dewar announced 14 PhD scholarships worth over AUD$500,000 (over 25 million Indian rupees) for students in India to undertake PhD studies with La Trobe's partner University, JSS University in Mysore. The scholarship will cover the tuition fees and a living allowance of around 25,000 Indian rupees a month for the duration of their studies.



According to a statement from the university, students will also be spending up to six months at the Melbourne campus fully funded by La Trobe during their candidature. At the completion of the program, students will be awarded with a La Trobe doctoral degree.



La Trobe and JSS University are currently recruiting students into this collaborative PhD program.



"We have received some high quality applications from all over India and currently in the process of selecting students into various projects," said the statement.



"The joint PhD with IIT Kanpur will be a different model to the JSS one. Students are expected to spend 70% of their candidature in India and 30% in Australia and at the end receive a joint degree awarded by both La Trobe and IIT, Kanpur. La Trobe will be contributing significant funding to students' bursary as living allowance during their candidature," the statement added.



Recently, La Trobe University has jumped over 200 places in the last year's Academic Ranking of World Universities. It is placed within the top 301 in the world and it means that the University is placed in the top 400 in the world in all three recognized international rankings of universities.



