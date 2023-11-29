Study Abroad: Interested In Studying Law? Here Are Top Ranking Law Universities

New Delhi:
Students who are aspiring to pursue Law from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking law universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024. The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
The top law universities in the world include-
- University of Oxford
- Stanford University
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- Tsinghua University
- The University of Chicago
- Peking University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- National University of Singapore
- Cornell University
- University of Toronto
- UCL
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Washington
- Duke University
- New York University
- Northwestern University
- The University of Tokyo
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Hong Kong