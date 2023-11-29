Study Abroad: Interested In Studying Law? Here Are Top Ranking Law Universities

Students who are aspiring to pursue Law from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking law universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024. The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The top law universities in the world include-

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Harvard University
  4. University of Cambridge
  5. University of California, Berkeley
  6. Yale University
  7. Tsinghua University
  8. The University of Chicago
  9. Peking University
  10. University of Pennsylvania
  11. Columbia University
  12. University of California, Los Angeles
  13. National University of Singapore
  14. Cornell University
  15. University of Toronto
  16. UCL
  17. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  18. University of Washington
  19. Duke University
  20. New York University
  21. Northwestern University
  22. The University of Tokyo
  23. University of Edinburgh
  24. University of Hong Kong

