Study Abroad: Best Business Schools For GMAT-Free Admission

Study Abroad: Aspiring MBA students now have more flexible options to pursue world-class business education as several top business schools have waived the GMAT requirement for 2025 admissions. These schools prioritise holistic assessments, focusing on professional achievements, leadership skills, and academic records, creating opportunities for those who may not clear standardised testing.

ESSEC Business School (Asia-Pacific Campus), Singapore

Known for its international focus, ESSEC offers highly regarded Global and Executive MBA programmes. While the average GMAT score for its diverse cohort is 680, candidates can apply without GMAT scores by showcasing strong professional experience or academic credentials. GRE scores or relevant professional qualifications are accepted alternatives. ESSEC has a 91% placement rate within six months and access to over 71,000 alumni worldwide.

Australian National University (ANU), Australia

Ranked 1st in Australia and 30th globally, ANU offers GMAT alternatives such as completing the Evidence-Based Management MicroMasters with a 70% score or an ANU Graduate Certificate of Management with a GPA of 5.0/7.0. The program focuses on evidence-based decision-making and offers scholarships for meritorious candidates.

These GMAT-free pathways ensure diverse candidates can access top-tier MBA programs, paving the way for global career success.

UCLA Anderson School of Management, USA

UCLA Anderson, the Los Angeles- based business school, offers MBA specialisations in finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and more. Applicants opting for a GMAT waiver must submit a short essay highlighting their quantitative skills through coursework or professional experience. GRE and Executive Assessment (EA) scores are accepted alternatives, ensuring a flexible application process.

MIT Sloan School of Management, USA

The MIT Sloan Fellows MBA, designed for mid-career professionals, allows applicants to skip GMAT scores without facing penalties. Applicants can instead provide GRE or EA scores. Known for its rigorous curriculum, Sloan emphasises analytical skills and boasts a 96.6% postgraduation employment rate.

Warwick Business School - University of Warwick, UK

Warwick MBA programmes ranks among the UK's top 10. Applicants may bypass GMAT and GRE scores by taking the Warwick Test, an alternative available to candidates with extensive professional experience. This test is conducted post-interview, supporting holistic candidate evaluations.