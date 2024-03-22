Study Abroad: Australia's New Visa Rules Come Into Force On March 23

Study In Australia: Test validity window for Temporary Graduate Visa decreases from 3 years to 1 year.

In line with the steps taken by Canada and the UK, Australia is also preparing to tighten its immigration regulations regarding study visas. Effective March 23, the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirement for student visas will be replaced by the Genuine Student (GS) requirement. The decision, announced on December 11, will only affect visa applications submitted after March 23, 2024.

The new regulations state that an IELTS score of 6.5 rather than 6.0 will be needed to be eligible for a Temporary Graduate visa. It will go from an IELTS score of 5.5 to 6.0 in order to be eligible for a student visa.

"The test validity window for the Temporary Graduate visa (TGV) decreases from 3 years to 1 year. TGV applicants now need to provide evidence that they have completed an English Language test within 1 year immediately before the date of the visa application," the official notification states.

Additionally, the Australian government is implementing a new genuine student test for all international students, which will replace the existing GTE requirement. Moreover, high-risk student applications will undergo scrutiny.

Furthermore, the financial requirements for international students seeking a student visa have been raised. Applicants will now have to show evidence of savings totaling $24,505.

"The GS requirement focuses on the assessment of the student's genuine intention to study in Australia, having regard to a number of factors, including the applicant's circumstances, evidence of course progression, immigration history, compliance with visa conditions, and other relevant matters," the official notification reads.

In 2022, there were 100,009 Indian students in Australia, according to government data. 33,629 Indian students traveled to Australia in 2020, 8,950 in 2021, and 73,808 in 2019 on student visas.