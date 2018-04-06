Study Abroad: Apply For Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19 For Indian Nationals MHRD has notified the beginning of application form for Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19.

New Delhi: MHRD has notified the beginning of application form for Italian Government Scholarship 2018-19. The scholarships are available for three, six, and nine month duration. The last date to apply for the scholarships is April 30, 2018 by 2 pm (Central European time). The grants are offered to pursue study, training, and/or research programs at Italian Higher Education Institutes, both public and legally recognized. The candidates applying for the grants should have the essential academic qualifications required to enroll to the Italian University/Institute of choice.



Applicants will have to apply both at the MHRD portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/) and also on the website of MAECI, Government of Italy (https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/registrazione).



The subject fields for 6 or 9 month Scholarships are - Biology, Architecture, Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Nanotechnologies, and Chemistry. In case of 3 months Scholarships, the subject field is Italian language and Cultural Course.



For candidates who wish to apply for a Master's degree, they must have completed a Bachelor's degree. The candidate should also not be over 28 years as on April 30, 2018.



In case of PhD degree, applicant should meet the entry requirements and academic qualifications established by the University. These candidates would also need to provide a letter of acceptance on behalf of the relevant Italian University. The applicant should not be over 30 years as on April 30, 2018.



For those who are applying for Research under academic supervisor, applicants would have to submit a research project and the letter of admission on behalf of the host University/Institute. They would also have to provide the name and contacts (email address) of their supervisors. The applicant should not be over 40 years as on April 30, 2018.



For those who are applying for the Italian Language and Culture Courses, applicants would have to provide a certificate of their proficiency in Italian language. The minimum level required is A2 within the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).



