Study Abroad: Application Invited For 2019 Commonwealth Scholarship Tenable in the United Kingdom

Study Abroad: Application Invited For 2019 Commonwealth Scholarship Tenable in UK

MHRD has invited application from eligible candidates for '2019 Commonwealth Scholarship Tenable in the United Kingdom'. The scholarship will be awarded for pursuing Master's & Doctoral degree programme commencing from September/October 2019. The Scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK. The application process for the scholarship is online.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have received the offer of admission, from any of the Universities listed with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

The applicant must be a permanent resident of India.

The applicant must be available to start his/her academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September/October 2019 and should not be registered for Master's or Phd studies in UK or India before September/October 2018.

The applicant must not be able to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.

Candidates who have already been abroad for studies/ training/ specialization either on scholarships or on their own, for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply, if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years as on 10th January, 2019 after returning from abroad.

For Master's course, candidate must have completed or is expected to complete Bachelor's degree by October 2019.

For PhD course, candidate must have completed or is expected to complete Master's degree by October 2019.

Application Process

Candidates will have to apply on MHRD's Sakshat portal by January 10, 2019. The link for online application on Sakshat portal is: http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/.

Candidates also have to apply to Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's Electronic Application System (EAS) by December 19, 2018 by 16:00 (GMT). The link for onlineapplication for EAS: https://fs29.formsite.com/m3nCYq/form62/form_login.htm.

