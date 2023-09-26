Study Abroad: All You Need To Know About Education In Dubai

Education In Dubai: Dubai has a smooth visa process.

United Arab Emirates is one of the growing economies in the world. The city is expanding in various sectors which is consequently leading to increased job opportunities for students who graduate from there. Here are few reasons that is making Dubai a preferred destination to study abroad for Indian students.

Increased job opportunities

The sectors such as oil and gas, tourism, trade, finance, logistics, manufacturing, and renewable energy are growing at a high pace in Dubai. The recent boost in the economy has resulted in increased job opportunities. Students who wish to pursue their higher education from Dubai will also benefit from improved and increased jobs in these sectors. The country therefore has emerged as a major higher-education destination in recent years.



Easy application process

The easy application process and other flexible government policies further simplify international student recruitment in the United Arab Emirates. The government policy such as the new long-term 'golden visa' for outstanding students rewards top-performing international students. The students who benefit from this policy are given 10-year residency permit which helps them to begin with their careers soon after graduating in the country.



Building interpersonal skills

The diverse nationalities in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates prepare students with valuable skills in intercultural communication and adaptability. Dubai offers a perfect multicultural environment to the students that play a large role in grooming their personality for performing in a global world.

Tax-free income

A major attraction of the students or working professionals in Dubai is the Tax free income that they earn. The employees in the United Arab Emirates enjoy tax free salaries which acts as one of the key selling points for study in Dubai.

Pursue affordable degree from UK, US universities

Most of the international universities have set up their branches in Dubai. A student can pursue a degree from any recognised university of the US, UK or more by enrolling in its branch located in Dubai. These degrees will be cheaper as compared to studying the same in the respective Countries.

Proximity to India

Dubai's proximity to India is perhaps on one of the major reasons which drive aspirants from India to study in the country. Dubai is hardly a three hour flight from India which lets students take low-cost flight back home whenever required. Dubai is the closest to India as compared to other preferred destinations for studying abroad.

Smooth visa process

Dubai has a smooth visa process wherein the institutions will help in the application process, thus making it much easier.

No language problem

Over 80 % of the population in the country including the locals in Dubai speak in English. This makes it convenient for foreign students to communicate and interact with the local population.