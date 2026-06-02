Students Report CBSE Portal Issues; Board Says Glitches Fixed

- CBSE re-evaluation portal stopped working again, causing issues for students
- Students reported login problems and payment errors on the re-evaluation site
- Many candidates faced slow loading and submission failures on the portal
A few technical issues were reported after the CBSE re-evaluation and verification portal went live on the morning of June 2. However, CBSE sources said the glitches were addressed promptly and the system is currently functioning normally.
According to CBSE sources, no errors have been reported since 7 am, and more than 1,100 transactions have been completed through the portal. The process is being supervised by the Directors of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras, while education body has partnered with four banks to facilitate application payments.
Data shared by CBSE shows the highest number of transactions through State Bank of India (SBI), which processed 821 payments. Indian Bank recorded 250 transactions, followed by Canara Bank with 125 and Bank of Baroda (BoB) with 10.
Despite the board's assurance, several students claimed they continued to face difficulties while applying for re-evaluation and verification of marks. Candidates reported login issues, payment failures, slow loading and instances where the portal stopped responding during the submission process.
Its still not working, after filling log-in details & filling Captcha etc, its doest log in, it says "verification failed, Pls. check your details & try again".— Deepak Suryavanshi (@searchingfrnds) June 2, 2026
Some questions not checked by evaluator and mcq is correct but it was done wrong. Which option I select. Option is not given. pic.twitter.com/pBXjt9d4p3— Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe68376855) June 2, 2026
Students across platforms flagged similar login errors
Login failure with this message ""verification failed check your details and try again"" message coming and unable to login . Please address this issue.— Boopathi Perumal (@bpathi) June 2, 2026
The reported glitches triggered frustration among students and parents, many of whom expressed concern about completing their applications before the deadline.
Users report mobile glitches on CBSE portal
Login failure with this message ""verification failed check your details and try again"" message coming and unable to login . Please address this issue.— Boopathi Perumal (@bpathi) June 2, 2026
It is not working.— Rahul Gupta (@rraahhooll) June 2, 2026
I have put the information of 13 questions 3 times at different times. Everything it is logging out when the Save and Pay button is pressed.
You should have carried out a recce before launching it.
Sanvi Sharma's mother, whose daughter is a Commerce stream student, told NDTV that she had tried logging in 10 to 12 times since morning. "After filling the captcha, the page crashes and shows 'Failed'," she said.