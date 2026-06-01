CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal To Go Live Soon, Says Board, Know How To Apply

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed students that the re-evaluation and verification portal will be activated soon. Although applications were scheduled to begin on June 1, the portal is yet to become operational. In an update shared on X, the board said an official announcement regarding the portal's activation would follow. This year, around 4 lakh students applied for nearly 11 lakh answer sheets out of the approximately 18 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations.

The large number of applications comes amid concerns raised by students on social media, many of whom alleged that the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system affected their scores.

CBSE shared an update on X, stating: "Dear students, Verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow."

Once activated, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation through the official websites cbseit.in and cbse.gov.in.

How Can Re-Evaluation Help Students?

Many students are hoping that verification and re-evaluation may lead to revised scores, helping them meet the 75 per cent eligibility criterion required for admission to certain engineering institutes.

How To Apply For Re-Evaluation?

Visit the official portal, cbseit.in.

Click on the "Re-Evaluation & Verification 2026" link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Submit any discrepancies, observations, or concerns regarding the evaluation.

The request will be reviewed by a subject expert committee, and the final decision will be communicated to the candidate.

Direct Link To Apply For Re-Evaluation

Live Updates

Re-Evaluation, Verification Fees

The board reduced the fee for verification and re-evaluation processes to Rs 100. The verification fee has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The fee for re-checking each question has been fixed at Rs 25.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the OSM system has continued after an individual claiming to be an ethical hacker alleged on social media that answer sheets were publicly accessible due to security vulnerabilities. Responding to the claims, CBSE said that the identified vulnerabilities had been contained and that other potentially exploitable weaknesses were being examined.