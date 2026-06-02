CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Begins; Portal Now Open For Students

CBSE Re-Evaluation Live Now: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday activated the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for students who appeared in the board examinations. The announcement was made through CBSE's official X handle on June 2, 2026.

In its post, the board informed students that the verification and re-evaluation facility is now available online. Candidates seeking a review of their results can submit applications through the dedicated portal.

CBSE has also released a step-by-step video guide to help students understand the application process for verification of marks and re-evaluation. Students have been advised to watch the video carefully before submitting their requests to avoid errors during the application process.

Portal Link

The board has provided the official portal link for accessing the service and completing the application procedure. Through this facility, students can request verification of marks and apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts as per the guidelines issued by CBSE.

Candidates are advised to visit the official portal, review the eligibility criteria and applicable fees, and complete the process within the prescribed deadline. Further updates and detailed instructions are available on CBSE's official website and social media platforms.