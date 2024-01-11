Students Appearing In Entrance Exams Can Take These Mock Tests By NTA

Students appearing in the upcoming entrance exams for admission to various premier institutes can practice mock tests at Test Practice Centres set up by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Ministry of Human Resource Development has mandated the NTA to set up the exam centres for the candidates.

The agency has created a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates to practice for the exams by taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). The centres have been introduced to benefit students especially from remote and rural regions. The facility is completely free of cost.

Interested candidates can register online on the NTA website where they are provided a convenient Test Practice Centres near to their location to practice on a given computer. The move will ease the process of taking CBT for the candidates and will familiarize the students with the examination process.

In addition, the agency has also launched a mobile app called the 'National Test Abhyas' to help students take mock tests for various competitive exams such as JEE (Main), NEET (UG), UGC-NET, and other exams.

Candidates across the country can use the app to access the tests free of cost. The app will help the students to fully prepare themselves for the upcoming JEE (Main), NEET (UG) and other competitive exams. The students can download the test and take it offline. This will also help the candidates with low bandwidth internet connections.

The app works on Android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. Once candidates download the app, they will be required to sign up or register with some basic details, create a free account, and then start accessing mock tests free of cost for their selected examination.