Struggling With Key Physics Topics? Here's How To Sharpen Your Concepts

Students struggling with core Physics concepts such as Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Thermodynamics, and Oscillations and Waves can strengthen their understanding through a free online Physics course offered by NCERT on the SWAYAM portal.

Designed primarily for Class 11 students, the course focuses on building conceptual clarity in fundamental areas of Physics. It covers motion in one and two dimensions, forces, work and energy, gravitation, properties of matter, and the behaviour of gases. Emphasis is laid on understanding physical laws and applying them to real-life situations within defined limits.

The programme highlights the role of measurements, scientific terminology, and mathematical tools such as vector algebra, differentiation, and integration. Numerical problem-solving is explained through multiple examples to help students develop confidence.



The first part of the course includes six units, Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of Systems of Particles and Rigid Body, and Gravitation, spread across 41 modules.

Physics Course 2, aligned with the second Class 11 textbook, comprises four units: Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory of Gases, and Oscillations and Waves, delivered through 42 modules.

Both courses offer video lectures, e-texts, animations, practice questions, assignments, and tests to help learners track their progress systematically.

Course certificate

The final assessment will be conducted in the last week of the course from March 3 to March 6. The participants will get completion certificate if they score 60 per cent and above in the final assessment.