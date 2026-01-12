Struggling In Math, English, Science? Here's How You Can Excel Digitally

In an era where education is rapidly shifting to digital platforms, integrating technology into students' learning journeys is no longer optional-it is essential. For many parents, the concern is not just access to digital learning, but ensuring it is safe, structured, and genuinely effective.

The right combination of a learning-focused device and curriculum-aligned digital content can significantly impact a child's education. Subjects like Mathematics, English, and Science often determine a student's academic confidence and long-term progress. Gaps in conceptual understanding, limited access to personalised teaching support, and ineffective study methods can leave students falling behind, worrying both parents and teachers.

Digital platforms such as the government's SWAYAM portal provide students with a range of resources, including video lessons, digital textbooks, revision notes, practice questions, and activity-based learning materials, allowing them to learn at their own pace, both at home and outside the classroom. Students who attend online lectures regularly, complete assignments, and engage with interactive exercises can strengthen their conceptual understanding and develop critical problem-solving skills. Mathematics and Science classes, in particular, include explanations and interactive practice exercises, making learning more engaging and less intimidating.

In today's digital age, students do not just need access to devices; they need learning-first devices equipped with trusted, curriculum-aligned resources. Purpose-built digital solutions help students excel-provided they maintain focus and avoid distractions from social media and unrelated content. Ensuring technology serves as a tool for academic growth, rather than a hurdle, requires students to actively engage with learning and tackle complex problems thoughtfully.



To support academic upskilling, NCERT is offering an interactive program to enhance students' mathematical skills through AI. The online training program will run from January 12-15, 2026, from 10 am to 11 am, and interested students can join via the official NCERT YouTube channel or PM eVidya channels.

Additionally, students can benefit from several SWAYAM courses designed to boost academic knowledge and professional skills, such as:

"Mathematics for Class 9 & 10 Students" - Strengthen fundamentals in algebra, geometry, and arithmetic.

"Communication Skills and English for Academic Purposes" - Improve language proficiency, writing, and comprehension.

"Problem Solving in Physics and Chemistry" - Develop analytical and experimental skills.

"Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" - Gain foundational knowledge to thrive in emerging technologies.

"Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills" - Prepare for professional success with practical skills.

By leveraging these structured digital learning opportunities, students can improve academic performance, develop essential skills for higher education, and prepare for future professional success.