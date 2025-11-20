Strathclyde Launches £7,000 Physics Masters Scholarships For International Students

The University of Strathclyde has launched its Masters Scholarship for Physics International Students, providing £7,000 (Rs 8 Lakh) toward tuition fees for eligible international applicants. Candidates can visit the official website of the university to apply for the scholarship.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria and pay their tuition fee deposit by 11 September 2026 will automatically receive the £7,000. The scholarship requires no separate application. Awardees must register for an on-campus master's degree in the Department of Physics for September 2026 entry and continue to meet all of the above eligibility criteria.

"The Faculty of Science's decision on the awarding of scholarships is final. Appeals will not be considered," said the University.

Key eligibility requirements:

Holding an offer for a full-time, on-campus taught master's programme in the Department of Physics

Being classified as an international (overseas) fee-paying student

Being entirely self-funded (students with full government or embassy sponsorship are not eligible)

The scholarship is available for one year only, and it cannot be deferred, transferred, or used toward the deposit. It is limited to one University of Strathclyde scholarship per student per academic year.

Applications for September 2026 entry are now open and the deadline is September 11, 2026. Students are encouraged to apply early for their chosen physics master's program to secure their place and automatic scholarship entitlement. Candidates can visit the official website for further deals and updates.