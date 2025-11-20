Comprehensive Guide To Indian Army Entry Schemes For Men At Various Educational Levels

The Indian Army promises both professional and personal growth at every stage of the career. The field offers opportunities to excel through various courses. The following are the various entry schemes for joining the Indian Army.

Entry Schemes Men - Intermediate (10+2)

NDA

Age- 16 ½ to 19½ years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence.

Qualification- 12th Class of 10+2 System of Education of Equivalent for Army and with Physics and Maths for AF/Navy

Marital Status- Un Married

TES (10+2)

Age- 16 ½ to 19½ years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence.

Qualification- 10+2 Physics, Chemistry and Math (aggregate 60 per cent and above and appeared in JEE (Mains) for B.E/B.Tech to apply)

Entry Schemes Men - Graduate UPSC

Indian Military Academy Direct (IMA)

Age- 19 to 24 years

Qualification-Graduation from Recognised University.

OTA SCC (Non Tech)

Officers Training Academy ( Non Technical Men )

Age-19 to 25 yrs

Qualification- Graduation from Recognised University.

Entry Schemes Men - Graduate Non UPSC

SSC (JAG)

JAG Men

Age- 21 to 27 years

Qualification- LAW Graduate with 55% Aggregate Marks and eligibility for registration of Bar Council of India/State. In addition, CLAT PG Score of Preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates)

SSC (NCC)

NCC (SPL) Entry Men

Age-19 to 25 years

Qualification-Graduate with 50% Aggregate marks, 2/3 Years service in NCC Senior Div Army with minimum 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam.

TGC

Entry Schemes Men - Graduate Technical Entries

Age- 20 to 27 years

Qualification-BE / B Tech in notified streams of Engineering

SSC (Technical)

Short Service Commission Tech (Men)

Age- 20 to 27 years

Qualification- Engineering Degree in notified stream

AEC (Men) - Currently Suspended

AEC (Men)

Age- 23 to 27 years

Qualification- MA / MSc in 1st or 2nd division in notified subjects from recognised university.

Entry Schemes Men - Service Entry

Age- 20 to 27 years , minimum service two years can apply

Qualification- 10+2 Pattern Class 12th pass or Equivalent. Should have qualified ACC written test

PC(SL)

Age- Upto 42 years (Up to 45 years for Inspector of Army band)

Service- Min 10 years

Educational Qualification- Xl/10+2, additional educational requirement as per categories



SCO

Age- Between 30 to 35 years. Minimum service of five years can apply

Qualification- Matric with One Year Diploma or above

