Comprehensive Guide To Indian Army Entry Schemes For Men At Various Educational Levels

- Indian Army offers various entry schemes based on age, qualification, and marital status
- NDA and TES schemes require candidates to be 16½ to 19½ years with 10+2 and specific subjects
- Graduate entries include IMA, OTA, SSC(JAG), NCC, and TGC with age limits from 19 to 27 years
The Indian Army promises both professional and personal growth at every stage of the career. The field offers opportunities to excel through various courses. The following are the various entry schemes for joining the Indian Army.
Entry Schemes Men - Intermediate (10+2)
NDA
Age- 16 ½ to 19½ years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence.
Qualification- 12th Class of 10+2 System of Education of Equivalent for Army and with Physics and Maths for AF/Navy
Marital Status- Un Married
Also Read: How Women Can Join The Indian Army Through Various Entry Schemes And Eligibility Criteria
TES (10+2)
Age- 16 ½ to 19½ years as on first day of the month in which course is due to commence.
Qualification- 10+2 Physics, Chemistry and Math (aggregate 60 per cent and above and appeared in JEE (Mains) for B.E/B.Tech to apply)
Entry Schemes Men - Graduate UPSC
Indian Military Academy Direct (IMA)
Age- 19 to 24 years
Qualification-Graduation from Recognised University.
OTA SCC (Non Tech)
Officers Training Academy ( Non Technical Men )
Age-19 to 25 yrs
Qualification- Graduation from Recognised University.
Entry Schemes Men - Graduate Non UPSC
SSC (JAG)
JAG Men
Age- 21 to 27 years
Qualification- LAW Graduate with 55% Aggregate Marks and eligibility for registration of Bar Council of India/State. In addition, CLAT PG Score of Preceding year is mandatory for all candidates (including LLM qualified and LLM appearing candidates)
SSC (NCC)
NCC (SPL) Entry Men
Age-19 to 25 years
Qualification-Graduate with 50% Aggregate marks, 2/3 Years service in NCC Senior Div Army with minimum 'B' Grade in 'C' Certificate Exam.
TGC
Entry Schemes Men - Graduate Technical Entries
Age- 20 to 27 years
Qualification-BE / B Tech in notified streams of Engineering
SSC (Technical)
Short Service Commission Tech (Men)
Age- 20 to 27 years
Qualification- Engineering Degree in notified stream
AEC (Men) - Currently Suspended
AEC (Men)
Age- 23 to 27 years
Qualification- MA / MSc in 1st or 2nd division in notified subjects from recognised university.
Entry Schemes Men - Service Entry
Age- 20 to 27 years , minimum service two years can apply
Qualification- 10+2 Pattern Class 12th pass or Equivalent. Should have qualified ACC written test
PC(SL)
Age- Upto 42 years (Up to 45 years for Inspector of Army band)
Service- Min 10 years
Educational Qualification- Xl/10+2, additional educational requirement as per categories
SCO
Age- Between 30 to 35 years. Minimum service of five years can apply
Qualification- Matric with One Year Diploma or above