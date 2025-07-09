Stay Or Leave? DU Students Weigh New 4-Year Undergraduate Programme

As Delhi University prepares to roll out its four-year undergraduate programme from August in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), students face a crucial dilemma - should they stay on for a research-intensive fourth year or move on after three?

Under the new structure, students will earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, and an undergraduate degree after three. The fourth year offers a degree with a research specialisation, enabling students to pursue a one-year master's programme or even a direct PhD, provided they have sufficient academic credits.

While the university says the move offers flexibility and early industry exposure, students and teachers remain divided.

Lipi, a third-year Physics Honours student at Miranda House, has chosen not to continue. "I'm opting out because I've gotten into a master's program at DU and I feel that is more aligned for my course and I'll get better understanding," she told NDTV.

Her classmate, Manshi Nehra, echoed similar concerns. "I'm opting out because the colleges do not have the infrastructure required for research, and a 1-year master's program does not have weightage as such, there is also the problem that we don't clearly know what the course is going to be like in the 4th year," she said.

However, others like Huidrom Jheelina are opting in. "I'm continuing upto the 4th year because a 4 year program helps me apply for master's programmes abroad. The course structure is not clear yet but I'm still going to pursue the fourth year," she said.

But faculty members have raised flags. "We were never in favour of the fourth year," said Dr Abha Dev, secretary of the Democratic Teacher's Front. "The government has not provided additional funds or staff for this transition. Without support, it cannot be a quality shift."

She also criticised the expectation that students produce research output like book chapters or patents in a single year, calling it unrealistic and counterproductive. "Even PhD scholars take years to publish. This may push institutions to fake outcomes," she warned.

University officials, however, remain optimistic. "We've given students glimpses of research that they would be getting in master's program. They can be absorbed into industries or get early employability. The preparation for accommodating students for fourth year is in place. We are ready to accommodate students in labs, teachers are enthusiastic," said Professor Raj Kishore Sharma, Dean of Research.

On concerns about teacher workload, Professor Sharma said, "These are early anxieties. Things will settle with time."

As DU students prepare to attend a seventh semester for the first time, the rollout is seen as a bold step toward global education standards. But whether the infrastructure and clarity needed to support it are in place, remains an open question.