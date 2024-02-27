State Board Exams To Be Held Twice A Year In Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to conduct state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 twice in the same academic session. The decision was announced by school education department in the state. While the academic year for the implementation of the two board exams has not been finalised yet, the education department mentioned that the first phase of final board examinations will be held in March and the second one in July.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts final examinations of Classes 10 and 12. News agency PTI quoted Vijay Kumar Goyal, Secretary of CGBSE as saying that a decision on finalising the academic session will be taken in the coming days.

How will two board exams benefit students

As per the order, students who enroll for the first phase of the board exam will be eligible to appear in the second round without changing their subjects. These students will be required to fill a separate examination form for the second phase.

The second phase of the exams will also help students who wish to improve their grades secured in the first phase. Candidates who have failed in all subjects in the first phase, received supplementary or missed the exam can appear in the second phase by filling a form.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also announced the decision of holding two board exams from the 2025-26 academic year. The announcement was made at the launch of PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh. Around 211 schools of the state will be upgraded under the move.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August last year, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score from the two exams.