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State Bank Of India CBO Final Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF

SBI CBO Final Result 2026: Candidates who appeared for the CBO recruitment interview can now check whether they have qualified in the merit list PDF.

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State Bank Of India CBO Final Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF
SBI CBO Final Result 2026 merit list PDF released.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI CBO Final Result 2026 on July 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Circle-Based Officer (CBO) recruitment interview can now check whether they have qualified. They can download the final merit list PDF from the official website, sbi.bank.in. The final result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. This recruitment drive was conducted to fill 2,050 CBO posts across different circles in India.

How to Download SBI CBO Final Result 2026 Merit List PDF?

  • Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.
  • Click on the Careers section available on the homepage.
  • Find the CBO Recruitment 2026 Final Result link.
  • Open the result PDF displayed on the screen.
  • Find your roll number to check the qualifying status.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link To Download PDF

List Of Details Mentioned In SBI CBO Final Result 2026

Candidates should check the following details in the SBI CBO Final Result 2026 merit list PDF:

  • Organisation Name
  • Post Name
  • Result Name
  • Roll Numbers of Provisionally Selected Candidates as CBO
  • Instructions

What's Next After SBI CBO Final Result 2026?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the SBI CBO Final Result 2026 merit list should keep checking the official website for further updates regarding document verification, appointment formalities, and joining instructions. It is advisable to keep all required documents ready to avoid any delay in the next stage of the recruitment process.

The bank will share additional instructions with selected candidates through its official recruitment portal in due course.

The interview round for eligible candidates was held on July 13, 2026.

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