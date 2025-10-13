SBI CBO 2025 Result: Check Interview Details, After Result Process Here

SBI CBO 2025 Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Circle Based Officers (CBO) online examination result today, October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website - sbi.bank.in. Qualifed candidates will be required to appear for an interview which is tentatively scheduled to commence from November 1, 2025.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Interview Details, After Result Process

The selection process includes two tests- descriptive and objective, a screening procedure, interview, final selection and a local language proficiency test.

Before the interview, candidate's documents and online application are overviewed by the screening committee which matches the job profile of candidate where they were or are employed with the job profile of Scale I Generalist officer of State bank of India.

After the screening is done, candidates go through the 50-mark interview and must secure minimum qualifying marks decided by the bank to be eligible for the final selection process.

The final merit list is prepared on the basis of online test (descriptive and objective both) and interview with a weightage of 75:25. The online test's 150 marks are converted to 75 marks and 50 marks of interview into 25 marks for the final merit list.

After the merit list has been released, candidates will have to make sure they are proficient in reading, writing and understanding the local language of the circle (location) they are applying to.

A total of 2,600 vacancies are available across India for SBI CBO, of which, 387 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), 190 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 697 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 260 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 1,066 for General category and 109 for Persons with Benchmark Disability (Pwbd).

SBI CBO Result: How To Download Result?