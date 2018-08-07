St. Xavier's University Starts MBA Course

The St Xavier's University today started an MBA course under its Xavier's Business School with 80 students. The residential MBA course is being offered in four streams, University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj told reporters here.

"From today we are offering the MBA course which will be for two years and today is the first day," he said adding that the university has got the approval of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to run the course.

He said industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, an alumnus of the St. Xavier's College and School, has been associated with the project. Sanjiv Goenka said "It is very inspirational for me to come and interact with these youngsters on the first day."

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj also said the university was planning to start a law course in a couple of years.