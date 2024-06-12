SSC Selection Post 12 Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon expected to release the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase 12 exam for the year 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. They will be required to enter their login credentials for downloading the admit cards.

Candidates will be required to present their admit cards after entering into the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.



The Computer-Based Test (CBT) of the SSC Selection Post Phase 12 is scheduled for June 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26. The examination aims to fill a total of 2,049 vacancies across various positions.



Candidates who qualify the CBT will have to pass the skill test. Those who qualify the skill test will have to appear for document verification process. The final step for admissions to SSC is the verification process which ensures that all the details mentioned in the document are correct.

Steps for downloading the Admit Cards: