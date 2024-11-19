Advertisement

SSC Released Exam Dates For CGL Tier-II, GD Constable, And Stenographer Skill Test

Commission has mentioned that candidates are advised to visit the website at regular intervals for further updates.

The exams will be held in 2024 and 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for several exams that will be held in 2024 and 2025. According to the notice, the dates for the following exams are:  

Grade 'C' Stenographer 

The Commission will conduct the test on December 06, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 2,006 vacancies. Candidates will be able to download admit cards by visiting the official website once they are released.  

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II)

These exams will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation will be based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.  

Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces

The exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25, 2025.  

The recruitment aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty

Constables In Various Forces:  
Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts  
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts  
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts  
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts  
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts  
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts  
Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts  
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts  

