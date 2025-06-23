SSC Phase XIII Selection Post Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline For 2423 Posts Today

SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing the application process today, June 23, 2025, for the Selection Post Phase XIII Recruitment. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,423 vacancies across various government departments. Interested and eligible candidates must apply by 11 pm on the official website, ssc.gov.in.



SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

• Application Deadline: June 23, 2025 (until 11:00 PM)

• Last Date for Fee Payment: June 24, 2025 (up to 11:00 PM)

• Application Correction Window: June 28-30, 2025

• Tentative Exam Dates: July 24 - August 4, 2025

SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Register by entering your basic details (name, email ID, and mobile number).

Use the registration number and password received to log in.

Complete the detailed application form, including educational and personal details.

Pay the application fee online via BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards.

Submit the completed form.

Download and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.



SSC Phase XIII Recruitment 2025: Vacancy List

SSC has announced vacancies for Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Canteen Attendant, Fumigation Assistant, Junior Engineer (Communication), Technical Superintendent (Processing), Scientific Assistant (Electrical), Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Manager-cum-Accountant, and many more positions.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Shortlisted candidates must upload supporting documents for verification through the SSC portal.

Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification on the official website.