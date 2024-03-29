SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2024: Registration Underway For 968 Posts, Check Details

SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2024: The deadline for application submission is April 18.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) initiated the registration process for the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2024 on March 28. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 968 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) posts. The deadline for application submission is April 18, and the fee payment can be made until April 19.

The window for application corrections is set to open on April 22 and close on April 23. The Paper I examination is tentatively scheduled to take place between June 4 and June 6, with the dates for Paper II yet to be announced.

SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring candidates can review the educational qualifications and age limits in the detailed notification here.

SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2024: Selection Process

The selection process involves a computer-based examination covering two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Both papers will comprise solely of Objective Type, Multiple-choice questions, available in both Hindi and English. Paper-I carries a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer, while Paper-II deducts one (01) mark for each incorrect response.

SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.