SSC Issues Revised 1st Round Allocation List For Stenographer Grade C,D 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2025. The updated list comes after the commission reviewed the Skill Test evaluation following complaints raised by candidates.

Earlier, SSC had announced the first tentative allocation on June 18, 2026, but withdrew it the very next day after several candidates questioned the accuracy of the Skill Test assessment. After examining the representations received, the commission revised the evaluation and published a fresh allocation using its Sliding Mechanism.

According to the revised list, 232 candidates have been recommended for Stenographer Grade C, while 1,483 candidates have been recommended for Stenographer Grade D.

Check revised 1st round allocation list here

Skill Test qualifying criteria

SSC has also clarified the maximum permissible error limits for candidates to qualify the Skill Test. For Grade C, candidates in different categories could make up to 5 per cent or 7 per cent mistakes, while for Grade D, the permissible error limit is 7 per cent or 10 per cent, depending on the applicable category.

The commission said the revised allocation has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the examination along with the post and department preferences submitted during the online option-cum-preference process. Overall, 10,132 candidates who filled in their preferences have been considered for the allocation.

Sliding process from August 11

Candidates whose names appear in the revised allocation list must participate in the sliding process, which allows them to be considered for a preferred post or department based on merit and available vacancies.

Candidates can choose their venue, date and time slot from August 4 to August 5, 2026, by logging in to the official SSC website. The sliding process will be conducted on August 11 and August 12, 2026. SSC has advised candidates to attend the process in person, as those who fail to report will be treated as absent and will not be considered for the final result.

The commission also said the candidature of two candidates has been cancelled, while some others have been debarred by regional offices. The marks of all candidates will be released only after the final result is declared.