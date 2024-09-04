Advertisement

SSC GD Notification 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details Here

The notification for the exam will include details about eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, application procedures, and the exam pattern.

Read Time: 2 mins


SSC GD Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to release the Constable GD Examination 2025 notification on September 5. Earlier, the notice was set to be released on August 27, but it was delayed due to administrative reasons. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released. The exam is scheduled for January-February 2025.

The exam is conducted to fill positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF), and for Rifleman in the Assam Rifles. It is conducted by various Indian paramilitary and police forces, including the BSF and CRPF.

SSC GD Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The notification for the exam will include details about eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, application procedures, and the exam pattern.

Candidates who have qualified Class 10 or matriculation from a recognized board or university are eligible to apply for the exam.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23. 

SSC GD 2025: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will consist of one objective-type paper with 80 questions, each carrying two marks. The questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type and will be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD 2025: Syllabus 

The syllabus includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi comprehension, testing candidates' analytical aptitude, general awareness, mathematical skills, and language proficiency.

