SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancy Details 2024 Out

The vacancies are announced for 46,617 posts. Of these, nearly 41,467 vacancies are for male candidates and 5,150 are for female candidates.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised vacancy list for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024. The vacancies are announced for 46,617 posts. Of these, nearly 41,467 vacancies are for male candidates and 5,150 are for female candidates.

The previous vacancy was out for only 26,000 GD constable.
The vacancies have been issued state-wise, category-wise, force-wise and gender wise for male and female candidates.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SSC for complete details.  Candidates can check the SSC GD constable revised vacancy 2024 list through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The commission has issued revised vacancy list in pdf format.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2024

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in.
  • Step 2- Go to the 'Tentative Vacancy' tab under 'For Candidates' section.
  • Step 3- Select the GD Constable exam.
  • Step 4- Click on tentative vacancies for SSC GD 2024 link.
  • Step 5- Download the SSC GD revised vacancy 2024 PDF.
  • Step 6- Take a printout for further references.

