SSC GD Constable Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the results of the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 soon. Those who appeared for the national-level recruitment test will be able to check their results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in. The results will be published in PDF format, featuring roll numbers of qualified candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.

How To Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025, Cut-off marks

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps to download the merit list:

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage

Select the "Constable-GD" option under exam category

Click on the link titled "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025"

The result PDF will open with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off details

Download and save the file for future reference

SSC GD Constable 2025: Expected Cut-Off (Category-Wise)

The expected cut-off marks for SSC GD Constable 2025, based on previous year trends are as follow:

General (UR): 145 - 155

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 135 - 145

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 138 - 148

Scheduled Caste (SC): 130 - 140

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 120 - 130

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 60 - 70

Exam Details

The SSC GD Constable 2025 exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 25. The provisional answer key was issued on March 4, allowing candidates to raise objections within the specified timeframe.

Selection Process

The selection process for SSC GD Constable consists of three stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Candidates qualifying all three stages will be considered for final appointment based on their performance and eligibility.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSC website.