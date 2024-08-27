Advertisement

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Registration To Begin Soon, Check Details

The exam is conducted to fill position in the CAPFs, NIA, SSF and as Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles.

Candidates qualified in Class 10 are eligible to apply for the exam
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the recruitment schedule for the posts of Constables (General Duty) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles today, August 27, 2024. As per the official notification on the SSC website, the applications for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 will  begin from August 27, 2024 and would close on October 5, 2024. The exam is scheduled for the month of January-February, 2025.  

The exam is conducted to fill position in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF), and as Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles.

The exam is conducted by various Indian paramilitary and police forces, including the BSF, CRPF. 

The notification for the exam will include details about the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, application procedures and the exam pattern. 

Candidates who qualified Class 10 or matriculation from a recognised board or university are eligible to apply for the exam. Those who do not pass Class 10 on or before the cut-off date are not eligible to apply for the constable vacancies.  

Applicants must be between the age group 18-23 years. The cut-off date is usually January 1 of the recruitment year. In this case, it is 2025 for the upcoming recruitment drive. In case, there are any changes in the cut off of the exam this year, the commission will notify the same in the exam notification.

