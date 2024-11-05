SSC GD 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened correction window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 today. Candidates who have registered for the posts can make modifications by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application modification window will be available until November 7. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in January or February 2025.

The official notification reads: "In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled Online Application Form, the candidates may utilise the 'Window for Application Form Correction' facility for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the Online Application Form through any mode of communications viz. post, fax, e-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected."

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10th grade from a recognised board or university before January 1, 2025.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Total Vacancies

The recruitment aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts