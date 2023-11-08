SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 Released, Details Inside

SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25: The Combined Graduate Level Examination will be held in Sept and Oct 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for 2024. Individuals preparing for SSC Recruitment 2024 examinations can now access information about the notification release dates, application commencement, and exam dates for various exams. These exams include the Combined Graduate Level, Central Armed Police Forces, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contracts), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, and sub-inspector in Delhi Police.

As per the calendar, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental, the JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental, and the SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental competitive examinations for 2023-2024 are scheduled for April to May 2025. Notifications for these exams will be issued on January 5, 12, and 19, respectively.

The Selection Post Exam Phase-12, 2024 notification will be released on February 1, with the application period running from February 1 to 28. The exam is set to take place in April and May 2024. Additionally, the notifications for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces Exam are scheduled for release on February 15, with the application window open from February 15 to March 14, and the exams happening in May and June.



The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam notification is slated for February 29, the application period from February 29 to March 29, and the exam will take place in May and June.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Grade 'C' and 'D' Stenographer Examination for 2024 are scheduled for October and November. Exams for the constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025, will be held in December or January 2025.

Candidates can access the SSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 PDF here