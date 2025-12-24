SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Applications Close December 31, Check Steps To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced an important deadline for candidates who want to join the country's security forces. The registration process for SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 will end soon and interested candidates are advised to apply in time to avoid last-minute problems.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application process for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 on December 31, 2025. Candidates interested in Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) posts under the Assam Rifles Examination 2026, can apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has advised candidates not to wait until the last date to apply and to complete their applications well in advance. Heavy traffic on the website in the final days may lead to difficulties such as login issues, website downtime, or inability to submit applications.

According to the tentative vacancies, a total of 25,487 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. These include 616 posts in BSF, 14,595 in CISF, 5,490 in CRPF, 1,764 in SSB, 1,293 in ITBP, 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in SSF.

Applicants must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognized board or university. This educational qualification must be completed on or before January 1, 2026, for candidates to be eligible for the examination.

Steps To Apply

To apply, candidates need to visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Then you need to log in, and complete the registration process.

They then need to fill out the application form, pay the fee, submit the form, and download the confirmation page.

A printout of the confirmation page should be saved for future reference.

The application fee for the examination is Rs 100. However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee. The fee can only be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Visa, Mastercard, Maestroand RuPay debit cards. For more details, candidates can visit the official SSC website.