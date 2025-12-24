NMC Opens Applications For New Medical Colleges And MBBS Seat Expansion For 2026-27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notification for the establishment of new medical colleges intending to start undergraduate (UG) courses and for an increase in the intake of UG seats in the established medical colleges' academic year 2026-27. Institutions can apply online only by visiting the official website of NMC.

The application window for establishing a new college or increasing the search will be open from December 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026.

The notice applies to two categories of applicants. Applicant institutions are required to comply with all applicable regulations, Minimum Standard Requirement (MSR) documents, guidelines, and circulars issued by the NMC and other relevant authorities.

For the academic year 2026-27, MARB has placed in abeyance a provision of the UG Medical Education MSR, 2023. "College seeking increased number of seats cannot exceed a total of 150 MBBS students from the year 2025-26. Provided that medical college shall follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in the state/U.T." It added.

Steps to apply:

Application Steps (In Brief):

1. Only online applications will be accepted for AY 2026-27; offline submissions are not allowed.

2. Applicants must access the portal link for new medical colleges or MBBS seat increase.

3. New medical college applicants must register using an email ID and create a password.

4. Existing colleges seeking seat increase must log in using their NMC-registered email ID.

5. Applicants must use the registered email ID and password for all logins.

6. After login, the application form opens automatically.

7. An application number is generated only after successful submission, document upload, and fee payment.

8. The application number must be quoted in all future communication with NMC.

9. To check the fee structure in details applicants are advised to visit the official website.