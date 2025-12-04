SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025. Candidate can visit the official website www.ssc.gov.in to checkout the result.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 was conducted between November 12 and November 30, 2025. Following the result announcement, the SSC will also declare the category-wise cut-off marks for each post as well.

Candidates who qualify for Tier 1 will advance to Tier 2, the next stage of the selection process. Candidates are advised to carefully check their scores and preserve the PDF for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025

SSC will make the official answer key for the Tier 1 exam available on its website. Candidates will be able to estimate their scores using the answer key before the final results are released.

To calculate the provisional score, a candidate should add 2 marks for every correct answer and subtract 0.5 marks for each incorrect response. After applying this marking scheme to all attempted questions, the resulting total will be the candidate's provisional score. If the candidate identifies any discrepancies or errors in the official answer key, they are allowed to raise objections or submit challenges within the given timeframe.

Process to Check Answer Key and Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website and open the CHSL section.

Step 2: Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 PDF.

Step 3: Compare your answers with the official answer key and generate an estimated score.

Step 4: If you find any errors, click the "Raise Objection" option.

Step 5: Submit your objections along with the required proof within the stipulated time limit.

Steps to Check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025

Step 1: Visit www.ssc.gov.in and open the 'Results' section.

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 in the tab.

Step 3: Find the notification containing the list of candidates selected for Tier 2.

Step 4: Download the PDF and search for your name or roll number using Ctrl + F.

Step 5: Save the PDF and check your qualifying status.