Admission To SRCC's Global Business Operation Course Ends Today

The course fee is Rs 80,000 per semester.

Registration process for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations (GBO) course in Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is closing today. "Candidates can submit the application online through the college website www.srcc.edu or www.srccgbo.edu.in," said the college. This is a two year full time course.

A total of 87 seats are available for this course.

Candidates with bachelor's degree with 50% marks are eligible for the course. Candidates who are appearing in the final semester or year of their undergraduate degree programme are eligible to take the test. However the admission will be granted only to those eligible or shortlisted candidates who will produce the result of their qualifying degree at the time of granting or processing of admission as per the admission scheduled dates, said SRCC in the admission notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and group discussion. The online test would comprise questions from English comprehension & language ability, quantitative ability, logical ability and data interpretation. The test will be in English.

The final merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks secured in the online test (75% weightage), group discussion (10% weightage) and interview (15% weightage).

