SPPU Releases Law Result; Students Allege 'New Rule' For Pass Percentage Not Applied

On Tuesday, a group of students belonging to different law colleges affiliated with SPPU submitted a letter to the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Karmalkar. In the letter, students have sought the VC's intervention to ensure that new rules are implemented and the results are revised. Students have expressed their shock at the results which were released and said that the new reforms were introduced to improve the pass percentage of law students which has bene low for years.
The reforms were initiated by the VC during a meeting with the heads of law colleges and university departments. The meeting was held to discuss the low passing percentage of law students.
The pass percentage of law students, particularly in first year, is very less. Only about 10 per cent students pass the exams. In the meeting, paper checking and tough passing criteria were recognized as one of the major problems.
