SPPU Releases Law Result; Students Allege 'New Rule' For Pass Percentage Not Applied

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has landed in trouble with students. Students, on Tuesday, alleged that despite the University's announcement to bring down the pass percentage, the University has released the result for law courses according to the old rules.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has landed in trouble with students. Students, on Tuesday, alleged that despite the University's announcement to bring down the pass percentage, the University has released the result for law courses according to the old rules. The University had announced, a month ago, that the minimum pass percentage for law courses would be reduced to 40 per cent from 50 per cent. However, in the first semester results announced recently the new rules have not been applied.



On Tuesday, a group of students belonging to different law colleges affiliated with SPPU submitted a letter to the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Karmalkar. In the letter, students have sought the VC's intervention to ensure that new rules are implemented and the results are revised. Students have expressed their shock at the results which were released and said that the new reforms were introduced to improve the pass percentage of law students which has bene low for years.



The reforms were initiated by the VC during a meeting with the heads of law colleges and university departments. The meeting was held to discuss the low passing percentage of law students.



The pass percentage of law students, particularly in first year, is very less. Only about 10 per cent students pass the exams. In the meeting, paper checking and tough passing criteria were recognized as one of the major problems.



Meanwhile, Arvind Shaligram, who is the Registrar of SPPU told Indian Express that the new rules were going to be implemented form the new academic year that is from 2018-19 and not for the current academic year since certain processes such as formal approvals and passing the rule through statutes still need to be completed.



