Exams Of Classes 5 To 9 Postponed In Kashmir

Authorities have postponed exams for classes 5 to 9 in Kashmir. The officials gave no reasons for postponing the papers which were scheduled to begin on Monday for the first two papers of the annual examinations, but, according to news agency Press Trust of India, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the heavy snowfall in the valley on Friday. However, the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held according to the schedule, the news agency quoted an official as saying.

According to Director School Education, the news agency reported that the Urdu/Hindi and English exams were scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

He said the exams would now be held on November 26 and November 28.

After heavy snowfall, Press Trust of India reported yesterday that Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility.

Roads connecting the summer capital of the newly-formed union territory with far flung areas like Gurez, Macchil, Keran and Tangdhar were also shut due to adverse weather conditions.

In a related report, a fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded at various places, officials said.

The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was restored in the morning after remaining closed for two days due to heavy snowfall and landslides at several places.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday after the Kashmir Valley and high-altitude areas of the Jammu region experienced first major snowfall of the season.

Mughal road, the alternate road that connects border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, remained closed for the fourth day on Saturday, the officials said.

The road was closed for traffic on Wednesday after heavy snowfall along the Pir Ki Gali and Shopian stretch, the officials said.

