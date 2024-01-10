Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Result 2023 Releasing Today, Details Here

SNAP Result 2023: The examination was held on December 10, 17, and 22.

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) is set to release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 results today. Those who took the examination can access their results by visiting the official website. The SNAP 2023 exam took place on December 10, 17, and 22. It was conducted in three sessions, with the first Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on December 10, followed by the second on December 17, and the third on December 22.

The scores obtained in SNAP 2023 will be valid for admission to specific SIU programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can check their results until February 09, 2024.

SNAP Result 2023: Steps To Access

Go to the official SNAP website, snaptest.org

Navigate to the homepage and locate the "SNAP 2023 result" link

Click on the link to open a new page

Enter the required login details

The result will be displayed on your computer screen

Download the result and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference

SNAP serves as a compulsory and shared entrance exam for MBA programs across all institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

If an applicant is shortlisted for a programme, he or she will be required to participate in the Symbiosis admission process (GE-PI) for that programme, a statement on the examination website reads.